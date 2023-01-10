Mary Wyman Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

January 4, 2023

Funeral Services for Mary Catherine Wyman, age 94, of Pearlington, MS, who passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home and on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Logtown Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Joseph Trinh will officiate the service.

Mary Catherine grew up in Bay Saint Louis, MS, she was a Waitress and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Chapel.

She loved her family, playing Bingo, going out to eat and having a good time.

She was dearly loved by all of her family and friends and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Joseph Wyman Jr., parents, Daniel LaFontaine and Lilly Favre LaFontaine; her biological parents, Ernest and Louise Bagley Moffett; son, Gary Joseph Wyman; son-in-law, Ronnie Murray; siblings, Henry LaFontaine, Margaret Ballard, Mary Helen “Sissy” Smith, David Hodges, Gerald Moffett, and Ricky Moffett.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Clarence Joseph (Joy) Wyman III; daughters, Cathy Ann (Richard) Boyet and Marietta Wyman Murray; daughter-in-law, Linda Wyman; grandchildren, Gary Joseph (Laurie) Wyman Jr., Kerry Alicia Williams, Jaret Daniel (Jennifer) Wyman, Clarence Shane Wyman, Michael Shaun Wyman, Lisa Dawn (Craig) Deschamp, Brandi Nicole Wyman, Casey Danielle (Terry) McCullen, Selena Nicole Cagle, Gary Wayne Cagle Jr., Richard Larry Boyet Jr., Kellie Michelle (Dean) Noel, and Alex Kyle (Leanne) Murray; 26 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; sister, Anita Linton; brother, Gene Moffett; numerous nieces and nephews.

Repast to follow the services at the Pearlington Recovery Center located next to the Fire Department on Hwy 604.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com