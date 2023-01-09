Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Celebration Published 10:03 am Monday, January 9, 2023

1 of 3

Information provided by MLK Picayune Executive Director, Vinner Scott.

The MLK Committee is hosting a parade and service clean-up day.

Said in a letter addressed to all media representatives, The MLK Committee would like to thank everyone that contributed and all that came out and paid tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and great works, also to honor his legacy by spreading his awareness of community service, non-violence, and drugs in our communities. To have a successful program on this upcoming January 16, 2023, we need everyone to unite in supporting this occasion and are seeking your wholehearted and continued support.

In addition to the MLK Program, they will be hosting the annual MLK March/Parade and MLK Family Day at The Mary H. Richardson Community Center (food, music, games, and lots of fun). Residents can be part of this exciting and empowering event. The MLK Committee is asking for full participation, company vehicles or whatever representation is appropriated for this event. All Parade entries are free.

“We want this program to be a demonstration of that unity and an example to our children and community by encouraging one another,” said in the letter.

Attached is information on events. MLK Apparel is also now available for purchase. Scott said this will help fund future events. The annual MLK Day March/Parade is to be held on January 16, 2023. (In case of inclement weather, the program will start immediately at the Rose of Sharon Church). The bus from CCHY and others will be available for those who cannot walk the distance. Please reserve your spot on the bus by calling the numbers listed below (limited spots available).

The march/parade will start promptly @ 9:30 am; the Line- up will begin at 8:00 am. The route is as follows:

Starting at Manna Ministries, 120 Street A Suite A (the committee is only asking that the parking lot be used, and whatever else you may want to be available for the use of the line-up.) Westbound on Martin Luther King Blvd.; turning right onto Bruce Street.; turning left onto Main St.; left onto Rose St.; right onto North Beech St.; Ending at Rosa Of Sharon C.O.G.I.C., 500 North Beech Street.

A program will convene at the church in honor of Dr. King immediately after march/parade. Contact LaPortia Moran @ 769-926-4888 MLK Commemoration Program will convene at “The Rose Of Sharon C.O.G.I.C., 500 North Beech Street in honor of Dr. Kings immediately following the march/parade.

For more information, please contact Vinner Scott (Executive Director) @ 504-513-9329 or Alice Wilkes @ 601-215-6899; via email: mlkpicayune@gmail.com. Thanking you in advance for your prompt consideration.

MLK Day of Services Clean-up will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, starting at 9 am. On Martin Luther King Blvd. The MLK Committee is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup and supplies, food, or water.

MLK-Family Day be held after Church Celebration at “The Mary H. Richardson Community Center located at 780 South Beech Street.