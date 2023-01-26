Maroon Tide beat George County in penalty kicks, Lady Maroon Tide fall in extra time

Published 9:58 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Picayune vs Pearl River Central during previous action, soon to be their third matchup this season for a chance to play in the semi-final of the 5A State Championships

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide fell 2-0 to George County Rebels but the boys beat the Rebels in penalty kicks.

The Lady Maroon Tide finish their 2023 season (8-7-1). During the boy’s game, they tied at 1-1 after regulation. Then Picayune out-kicked George County 4-3 in-during penalty kicks to clinch the win. Goals came from Larry Davis (2) Payton Harper (1) Mason Ripoll (1) and Jake Naquin (1).

The Maroon Tide boys will advance to the third round where they will play against the Pearl River Central Blue Devils Devils. Round three of the 5A State Championships will be at Lee/Thriplett Stadium in Picayune this Saturday at 3;30 p.m.

