MACMR to meet Tuesday, January 17 Published 2:49 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources will meet Tuesday, January 17, in Biloxi.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Bolton State Building in the first-floor auditorium. The meeting will broadcast live on the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources’ YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/FYv6Qm6Aefc. Please note that questions and public comments will not be answered through YouTube. The meeting is also archived for later viewing on the agency’s YouTube page.

An agenda is attached.

