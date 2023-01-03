Lonnie Lilly Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Funeral Mass for Lonnie “Buddy” Richard Lilly, Jr., age 84, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Lilly Family Cemetery, located at 3000 Lilly Lane, Carriere, MS, under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Buddy was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his family and devoted his life to taking care of them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Richard Lilly, Sr. and Louise Bergeron Lilly; his wife, Diane Chetta Lilly; his sisters, Gloria Stawski, and Betty Weigand.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Carolyn “Peasie” (Brian Willis) Lilly; his 2 grandchildren, Ryan Patrick Willis and Carolyn Willis (Brennan) Lee; his 3 great grandchildren, Adalynn Grace Lee, Waylon Parker Lee, and Rowan Jacob Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

