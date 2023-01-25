Local blood supply at critically low levels with The Blood Center Published 11:06 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Picayune Donor Center will in action this Saturday, January 28th from 10-3. All blood types are welcome and needed.

New Orleans, LA –The inventory of all blood types at The Blood Center is critically low and patient care could be jeopardized, without the immediate support of citizens throughout Southern Louisiana and Mississippi. Increased usage and low donor turnout may result in area hospitals canceling select elective surgeries until inventories once again reach stable levels regionally and nationally.

“We need the public to respond immediately to replenish blood supplies for existing transfusion-related needs,” says Dr. Tim Peterson, Medical Director for The Blood Center. “Transplants and multiple cardiothoracic procedures are scheduled at area hospitals and a significant portion of the existing inventory is needed for these surgeries.”

The Blood Center will extend hours of operations at mobile blood drives and fixed site locations if an increase in donor inflow mandates it.

“Donors need to give “NOW” to avert hospitals from being placed into precarious situations that may result in the rescheduling of future patient surgeries, or we may find ourselves incapable of responding to a mass casualty event” continues Dr. Peterson. “The inventory situation nationally is bleak and the ability to garner support from other regions throughout the country via importation is minimal.”

Several opportunities to donate this week include Children’s Hospital today; Wednesday’s Mid-City Community Blood Drive at 3500 Canal (St. Vincent DePaul), the Student Union at LSU or St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court; Thursday at Tulane University; or any area donor centers daily.

The Blood Center, a nonprofit organization led by a volunteer Board of Directors, is the primary supplier of blood and blood components to more than 50 area hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. The Blood Center operates seven donor centers in the Gulf South.

Every type is the right type; while 60% of the population is eligible to donate blood, less than 5% do it. To maintain a healthy and stable community blood supply, The Blood Center must collect between 200 to 250 pints of blood every day.

Blood is traditionally in short supply in winter months, yet the demand for blood and blood components is constant. Find The Blood Center on social media at @TheBloodCenter.

Fast facts: