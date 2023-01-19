Lady Maroon Tide beat Lady Blue Devils, 2-0 Published 1:38 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Thursday night the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide and the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils played their last regular game of the season.

The Lady Maroon Tide won 2-0. Trinity Thigpen scored the Maroon Tide game-closing goal.

The Lady Blue Devils didn’t not clinch a playoff spot this season. The Lady Blue will be a on the road for the first round against Laurel Tornadoes. Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m.