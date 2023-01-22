Lady Maroon Tide and PRC advance Published 3:21 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

Picayune and Pearl River Central soccer advanced to the second round of 5A State Champions on Jan 24 at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the No.2 seeded Blue Devils beat the No.3 seeded Laurel Golden Tornadoes, 7-0. The Blue Devils will travel to play the No.1 seeded West Jones Mustangs in the second round.

The No.3 seeded Lady Maroon Tide defeated the No.2 seeded Laurel Golden Tornadoes, 7-0. The Lady Maroon Tide will travel to play the No.1 seed George County Rebels.