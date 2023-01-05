John R. Miller, Sr. Published 5:46 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

John R. Miller, Sr.

January 3, 2023

John R. Miller, Sr., 76, of Poplarville, Mississippi went to be Home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence.

John was born April 25, 1946 in Pearl River County, Mississippi. He was the owner of Miller’s Service Center, Miller’s Auto Sales, and Miller’s Wrecker Service in Poplarville. He was a member of Sherrard Byrd Masonic Lodge and a faithful member and Deacon of North Spoon Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph Miller and Mildred Mitchell Miller Spiers; three brothers, Jay Miller, Robb Miller, Roy Miller; and one sister, Betty Sue Bounds.

Family members include his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Wanda Stockstill Miller; three children, Carol Saucier, Glenda (Shelby Paul) Amacker, Russell (Konya) Miller; grandchildren, Blake Amacker, Wesley Saucier, Greggory (Sierra) Amacker, Victoria (Chris Giddens) Wetzler, Reece (Angel Lovett) Miller, Hannah (Hank Pugh) Miller; thirteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at North Spoon Baptist Church Tabernacle (56 Mitchell Baughman Road, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation after 6:00 pm, Friday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Greggory Amacker, Jay Miller, Wesley Saucier, Blake Amacker, Reece Miller, and Al Hebert. Shelby Paul Amacker will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238