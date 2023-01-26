Job Opening at Crosby Arboretum, Events Coordinator

The Crosby Arboretum has an opening for a full-time Events Coordinator.  This position develops, plans, promotes, and implements programs and events at the Arboretum, coordinates organizing and overseeing events hosted by the Arboretum, and identifies, promotes, and coordinates development of nature-based activities and tourism.

 

For more information about the position, and for instructions for applying on-line, please see the MSU Jobs Site at: https://explore.msujobs.msstate.edu/en-us/job/505324/events-coordinator. The position is open until filled.

