Jeffrey Ellis Grantham

took God’s hand on Friday, January 13th, 2023, at the age of 60. He was born November 25, 1962, toand Robbiewhom he now joins in Heaven. He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Laura, and his three sons, Christian, Elijah, and Joshua, who are good men today because of him.was a big man with a bigger heart who loved all. He was a devoted and dutiful husband and father.was a sought after Cyber Security Engineer who was well-respected and well liked by his peers. Most importantly he was a good man. He always strived to do the right and best thing for his family. He will be deeply missed but we know he is happier and without burden as he waits for us all at the Lord’s side. We love you,. We miss you, Dad. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church of Henleyfield. Funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 noon with burial immediately afterwards.

“Jesus replied: Love the Lord Your God with all your heart and all your soul and all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.” -Matthew 22:37-39

