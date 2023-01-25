Jason Norman
Published 10:15 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Jason Allen Norman, age 51, of Gulfport, MS passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Picayune, MS, he was a firsts class welder in the shipbuilding industry and a member of Faith Church Of Danville Kentucky. Jason was a loving father, son, brother, and friend who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jason was outgoing and loving in his daily life.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, James Allen Norman Jr.; momma
and daddy, Sharon Jane Wilbanks (Robert) Larrison; sons, Jonathan Allen
Norman and Peyton Anthony Norman; mother of his children/best friend, Tychia
Marie Norman; brother, Richard Gregory Larrison; sister, Tara Norman Gilpin;
stepbrother, Robert Charles “Bobby” Larrison Jr., stepsisters, Donna Lee (Mike) Clevenger and Robyn Ann (Russ) Galle; beloved niece, Kristina Rochelle Larrison; beloved great niece, Ryleigh J Armstrong; uncles, Lawrence (Barbara) Wilbanks and John Allen (Diane) Wilbanks; numerous cousins.
Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William C. Wilbanks “Papa” and Erma J. Penton Wilbanks “Nanny”; uncle, Shelby A. “Butch” Wilbanks; paternal grandmother, Mary Alice Norman Chambliss. Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.