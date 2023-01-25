Jason Norman

Jason Allen Norman, age 51, of Gulfport, MS passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a firsts class welder in the shipbuilding industry and a member of Faith Church Of Danville Kentucky. Jason was a loving father, son, brother, and friend who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jason was outgoing and loving in his daily life.