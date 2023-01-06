January is National Blood Donor Month Published 9:12 am Friday, January 6, 2023

1 of 1

Picayune, MS- Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals. To ensure blood is available when needed, communities rely on the commitment of altruistic blood donors who empower blood centers to continue serving their communities through the availability of a safe and robust blood supply.

As National Blood donor Month is here, The Blood Center challenges all eligible individuals to pledge to “Give Three in 2023”with the goal of creating a robust supply that can meet patient needs.

Please start 2023 off by donating Monday, January 9th at Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library from 11:00-6:00. All donors will receive a Mardi Gras beanie and a chance to win a Basket of Goodies.

Please call Beverly Clark 601.270.5051 for more information or to set up a much-needed blood drive.