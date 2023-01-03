Huey Ray Wise Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Funeral Services for Huey Ray Wise, age 92, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Henleyfield Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Donnie Smith will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, he was a Pipefitter for Ingalls Shipyard for several years. Huey also was a self employed farmer. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Henleyfield. Huey loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Wise and Rucie Wise; his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Dyess Wise; sister, Elaine Ainsworth; and nephew, Michael Ainsworth.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Steve (Rosa) Wise, and Craig (Melissa) Wise; grandchildren, Candy (Will) Penton, Kevin (Rachel) Wise, Kecia Wise, Karen (Tauston) Jackson, Laci Wise, Nathan (Katie) Wise, and Heidi (Jon) Smith; numerous great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; sister, Marian (Lynwood) Davis; nephew, Donnie (Joy) Ainsworth; and and niece, Greta (Mark) Gorelitz.