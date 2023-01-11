Hoops and soccer recap, Picayune wrestling match on Thursday

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Blue Devils Noah Verweij strikes in a goal during PRC's 7-0 win over West Harrison.

Pearl River County basketball and soccer were in full effect this Tuesday. Plus this Thursday will feature a varsity wrestling match for Picayune as they face St. Patrick and St Andrews. The match will be held at the Picayune Junior high school gym at 4 p.m.

 

Soccer

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils hosted West Harrison. The Lady Blue Devils (3-8-1) lost 3-0 to the Hurricane (11-4-1). The Lady Blue Devils are still in search of their first district win after four games. The Blue Devil boys (11-4) beat the Hurricanes (0-9-1), 7-0. PRC is No.1 in the district at 3-1.

Upcoming: PRC will travel to play Long Beach on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Picayune Maroon Tide traveled to play Long Beach. The Picayune boys (6-6) lost to the Bearcats (10-2-3) 6-1. The Bearcats stand at No.1 in the district as The Maroon Tide sit in third at 1-3. The Lady Maroon Tide (5-4-1) beat the Lady Bearcats 4-3 in overtime. The Lady Maroon Tide are No.3 in-district at 1-2.

Upcoming: Picayune will host West Harrison on Friday, Jan. 13.

 

The Poplarville Hornets played the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies. The Lady Hornets (9-3-1) beat the Lady Aggies (2-6), 5-0. The Lady Hornets are No.1 in the district at 4-1. The Hornets boys (8-4-1) also beat the Aggies (6-6-1) 5-0. They also lead the district with a 5-0 record.

Upcoming: Poplarville will play at Purvis on Friday, Jan. 13.

 

Basketball

Poplarville played the Aggies, the girls team lost 48-46 and the boys lost 54-6. The Hornets are 0-12 and the Lady Hornets are 7-6 and 1-1 in the district.

Upcoming: Poplarville will host Columbia on Friday, Jan. 13.

 

Picayune played West Harrison, The girls lost 60-35 and the boys won 71-35. The Maroon Tide are 8-12 (2-0 in district) and The Lady Maroon Tide are 3-18, 0-2 and in district this season.

Upcoming: Picayune will play Long Beach on Friday, Jan. 13.

 

Pearl River Central played non-district opponent Lamar Christian, the lost 30-27 and the boys won 50-36. The Blue Devils are 11-9, and the girls are 12-6 this season.

Upcoming: Pearl River Central will host West Harrison on Friday, Jan. 13.

More Sports

Gulf Coast Women host Delta on Thursday

PYAA Baseball looks for volunteers for upcoming season

Bulldogs lose by 1 in OT

Gauier’s Kaden Irving named Offensive Player of the year, Dante Dowdell and other listed as finalist

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar