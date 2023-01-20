Hazel Frances Kohut Cressionnie Published 10:05 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Hazel Kohut Cressionnie of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the age of 87. Hazel was born on September 19, 1935 in Washington, D.C. She is preceded in death by her parents, John A. Marshall and Frances Elizabeth Wilkinson Kohut; her husband of 66 years, Rodney Louis Cressionnie, Sr.; one son, Clinton Cressionnie; and one brother, Robert Earl Kohut. Survivors include two sons, Rodney Cressionnie, Jr (Vicky) and Michael Cressionnie (Elizabeth); two daughters, Jeanne Louise Husson (Raymond) and Mary Lisa Holmes; eleven grandchildren, Rodney Cressionnie, III, Rachel Cressionnie, Ryan Cressionnie, Rhea N. Holmes, Brittany L. Holmes, Raymond Husson, III, John Husson, Katherine Husson, Jennifer Kay Husson, Faith Noel Cressionnie; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Cressionnie, Zoey Cressionnie, Lucy Cressionnie, Logan Cressionnie; two siblings, John Kohut, Kay Marie Homard; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Picayune Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in New Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm, Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or a charity supporting disabled veterans. Online condolences can be made at picayunefh.com.

