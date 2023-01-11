Gulf Coast Women host Delta on Thursday

Published 11:31 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to stay undefeated in MACCC action at Dantzler Arena on Thursday when Mississippi Delta visits.

 

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Records

  • MGCCC: 6-3/1-1 MACCC, T-5th place in conference
  • Delta: 9-4/1-1 MACCC, T-5th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 78-63 to Jones in Ellisville on Monday.
  • Delta lost 66-49 at Meridian on Monday.

Previous Meeting

On Feb. 5, 2022, Gulf Coast beat Delta 55-45 at Moorhead.

Notes

  • Gulf Coast ranks second in the MACCC in opponent field-goal shooting (32.6 percent) and 3-point defense (21.2 percent).
  • TK Catchings ranks fourth in field-goal shooting (57.3 percent) and sixth in rebounding (8.1 rpg).
  • Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) ranks sixth in the MACCC in free-throw shooting (75.9 percent).
  • Simaru Fields (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport) ranks eighth in the MACCC in 3-point shooting (34.0 percent).

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, Jan. 17: at Northeast Mississippi, Booneville, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 19: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 23: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

