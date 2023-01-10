Gauier’s Kaden Irving named Offensive Player of the year, Dante Dowdell and other listed as finalist Published 10:30 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Gautier Gators senior quarterback Kaden Irving was named Mississippi Gridiron 2022 Offensive Player of the Year by Mississippi Gridiron.

Irving was a difference-maker for the Gators this season. The Ole Miss baseball singee threw for nearly 3,000 passing yards and completed 183 of his passes for 34 touchdowns. That lethal arm averaged 316.3 passing yards per game. He was decisive in the pocket as well, only throwing 3 interceptions on the year. When he needed to use his legs he would instantly do so. Irving rushed for a total of 362 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns as well this season.

He led his squad to a 10-3 season and a 5A South State Championship Game appearance.

Only a few other players had an outstanding season like Irving, and the names below made compelling arguments for Mississippi offensive player of the year.

Dante Dowdell – Picayune Senior running back

2x 5A State Champion and 2x State Championship MVP, Dante Dowdell surpassed 2,000 (2,165 yards) rushing yards this season. On top of that, he scored 33 touchdowns. The Oregon singee averaged 166.5 yards per game and 8 yards per carry this season.

Kahnen Daniels – West Point Junior athlete

Kahnen Daniels led his Green Waves to back-to-back 5A State Championship appearances. This season he stunned the football world with 2,200 all-purpose yards and scored 26 touchdowns. His return will be huge for West Point’s run at a championship season.

Ayden Williams – Ridgeland Senior wide receiver

Ayden Williams is an Ole Miss signee. This season at Ridgeland he picked up 1,265 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in only 10 games. He had a total of 68 catches and averaged 18.6 receiving yards per catch.

Bray Hubbard – Ocean Springs Senior Quarterback

Bray Hubbard was selected as the 6A Mr. Football winner for the second straight season. The Alabama signee threw for 2,197 yards and rushed for 1,760 yards. He also completed 21 touchdown passes and ran for 20 touchdowns. Also, a decisive quarterback, being picked off only four times all season.

Nate Blount – Brandon Junior running back

Nate Blount topped 2,013 rushing yards this season, along with 27 touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, 148 yards per game, and led Brandon to their second 6A State Championship game appearance.

Trey Petty – Starkville Junior quarterback

Trey Patty led the Yellowjackets to the 6A State Championship as one of the state’s top dual threats. He completed 63 percent of his passes this season for 2,737 yards with 30 touchdowns. He was picked off seven times this season. He also rushed for 766 yards with 17 touchdowns.