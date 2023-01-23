Forrest General’s Spirit Girls Prom-A-Palooza Dress Collections Get Underway January 23 Published 2:09 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – (January 23, 2023) Shopping for a prom dress is a right of passage for many high school girls. And Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit Girls want to help area high school girls find just the right dress for that special night. The fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza is back from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Bliss Bridal in downtown Hattiesburg.

This event provides an opportunity for area high school girls to shop for a beautiful dress to wear to prom for just $12. In preparation for the event, Spirit Girls are currently collecting donations of dresses, and formal shoes for Prom-A-Palooza. Donations, which are being accepted January 23 through February 10, may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in the first-floor Marketing and Communications Office at the Forrest General Support Services Building, 125 South 28th Avenue, Hattiesburg. There is a great need for dress sizes, 00, 0, 2, and 18+.

Once the gowns are sorted by size, they will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Bliss Bridal on the corner of Main and Front streets in downtown Hattiesburg. During these hours, girls will have the opportunity to shop and try on dresses from a selection of more than 500 dresses in different colors, styles, and sizes.

“I am so excited for the fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza,” said Macy Knight, coordinator for Spirit Girls and the Forrest General Ambassadors. “With more than 500 dresses to choose from, I am eager to see the involvement of our Spirit Girls, as this is one of the events they look forward to participating in the most. We want this to be a memorable time for area girls who want to celebrate a magical night with friends at prom without feeling they are limited because of the cost of a beautiful dress.”

In addition to events such as Prom-A-Palooza, organizations are invited to submit requests for assistance from Spirit Girls at their upcoming events with notice at least 30 days in advance. To obtain an event assistance request form and/or for more information on the Spirit Girls or Prom-A-Palooza, visit www.forresthealth.org/promapalooza

Spirit Girls is designed to reach young women through events targeted at promoting self-esteem, encouraging healthy lifestyles and having lots of fun. Spirit Girls participate in a wide range of activities. Girls in grades 7 through 12 are eligible to participate in Spirit Girls. Participants must be a resident of Forrest General’s 19-county service area.