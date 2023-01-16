Forge Day at Crosby Arboretum features Area Metalworkers Published 11:51 am Monday, January 16, 2023

PICAYUNE, Miss. – On Saturday, January 28th from 10 am till 2 pm, local metal workers will display their blacksmithing and metalworking skills during the family-friendly 15th annual Forge Day at the Mississippi State University Crosby Arboretum. This festival highlights the historic and modern uses for the forge, an air-fed firepot used to heat iron to the correct temperature needed to reshape the iron into a specific form, and draws craftsmen from around the region including members of the Gulf Coast Blacksmith Association. Those individuals who would like to learn how to begin work in blacksmithing will find this to be an excellent educational opportunity. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12. The Crosby Arboretum is located at 370 Ridge Road in Picayune.

For more information or detailed directions, visit the MSU Crosby Arboretum website at http://www.crosbyarboretum. msstate.edu.