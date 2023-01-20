Forge Day at Crosby Arboretum features Area Metalworkers Published 10:16 am Friday, January 20, 2023

PICAYUNE, Miss. – On Saturday, January 28th from 10 AM until 2 PM, local

metal workers will display their blacksmithing and metalworking skills during the family-

friendly 15th annual Forge Day at the Mississippi State University Crosby Arboretum.

This festival highlights the historic and modern uses for the forge, an air-fed firepot used

to heat iron to the correct temperature needed to reshape the iron into a specific form, and

draws craftsmen from around the region including members of the Gulf Coast Blacksmith

Association. Those individuals who would like to learn how to begin work in

blacksmithing will find this to be an excellent educational opportunity. Admission is $5

for adults and $2 for children under 12. The Crosby Arboretum is located at 370 Ridge

Road in Picayune.

For more information or detailed directions, visit the MSU Crosby Arboretum

website at http://www.crosbyarboretum.msstate.edu.