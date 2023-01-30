Fields, Dawson named Bulldogs of the Week Published 12:35 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

PERKINSTON — Simaru Fields and Darius Dawson have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Jan. 23-29.

Fields, a freshman guard from Gulfport, averaged 13.0 points and four rebounds in a 1-1 week for Mississippi Gulf Coast. She had seven points and five rebounds in a 55-47 loss at Coahoma. In a 77-47 win over East Central, she had 19 points, seven assists and six steals.

Dawson, a sophomore forward from Sumter, S.C., nearly averaged a double-double during a 1-1 week for Mississippi Gulf Coast. He had 23 points and nine rebounds in a 73-71 win over Coahoma, and followed that up with 18 points and 9 more boards in an 80-78 loss at East Central. He had three blocks against the Warriors.

