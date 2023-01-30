Fatal Crash, George County

Published 2:53 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Special to the Item

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to
a fatal crash on Highway 98 in George County. A 2001 Nissan Xterra driven by Rodney Holman, 41, of
Lucedale, MS, was traveling west on Highway 98 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Rodney Holman received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

