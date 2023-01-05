Donovan Whitfield Published 5:45 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

January 2, 2023

Funeral Services for Donovan “Don” Eugene Whitfield, Sr. age 81, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 2023 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Gary Sumrall will officiate the service.

He was born January 4, 1942, in Picayune, MS, the son of Fritz Sampson Whitfield and Louvenia Bounds Whitfield.

Don served in the National Guard and had a long career as a home builder and painter. He enjoyed drawing, playing guitar, watching sports, drag racing, cooking breakfast, and spending time with his family. Don had to have Cuevas’ Fish House on Thursday and Frost Top, any day of the week when they were open. He grew up in the Salem community and was a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Donovan married Carylon Richardson on July 22, 1966, in Picayune, Miss. They were married over 56 years and were blessed with three children:

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz Sampson Whitfield and Louvinia Catherine Bounds Whitfield; sisters, Lavone Thomas, Leola Spiers, Norma Joyce Tulk, and Lena Mae Mitchell; and brothers, Leroy Whitfield, L.D. Whitfield, Tom Whitfield, and Bob Whitfield.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Carylon Richardson Whitfield; children, Rhonda Wynette (Randy) Ladner, Donovan E. (Susan) Whitfield. Jr., and Christy Harberson; grandchildren, Michael “Drew”, Donovan “Brant”, Morgan, Jeffrey, Summer, Maggie, Peyton, and Trevor; great grandchildren, Kaden and Katie Lou; brothers, Shane (Pat) Whitfield and David (Bonnie) Whitfield; numerous nieces and nephews.