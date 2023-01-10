Debra Bolar Underwood Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Debra Ann Bolar Underwood was born on September 2, 1953, to Hollis Brewer Bolar and Johnnie May Myers. On January 6, 2023, Debra transitioned from earth to eternity.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hollis Brewer Bolar; mother, Johnnie May Myers; brother, Hollis Brewer Bolar, Jr. and son, Carlas Bolar.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Jerry D. Underwood; three children,: Scerina Bolar, Dr. Lawrence Bolar ( RaShawn “Niki”), L’Torreo “Mikey” Underwood (Elisha); Nine Grandchildren, Lauren Bolar, Christian Bolar, Daniell Bolar, Orielle Hinton, Carlecia Harris, Carnecia Causey, Kelton Underwood, Jerion Underwood and Carmen Underwood; Ten Great-Grandchildren, Layla Salters, London Norwood, Timothy “Timmy” McDonald, Chloe McDonald, Gabrielle McDonald, Fredrick Rashad Kirsh, Cedrick Kirsh, Titus Kirsh, Timiria Kirsh, and Zaden Causey; Six Sisters, Vanessa Smith, Dorothy Bolar-Hall, Mary Bolar, Pamela Bolar-Pinnock, Tanesha Bolar, and Ann Myers (Eddie); Four Brothers,: Derek Smith (Anissa), Donald Myers, Hollis Ray Bolar, Kenneth Bolar; Step-brother, Keith Smith; Brother In-Law, Jamie Underwood; A Beloved Aunt, Ethel Myers and host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Remains rest at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street. Funeral services on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 A.M at First CornerStone Church, 917 Cayten Street, Picayune, MS. Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M.

Entrusted by Brown’s Funeral Home.