Dean’s List Announced for Fall 2022

Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Special to the Item

CLINTON, MS (01/10/2023)– The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Alexis Barnett of Poplarville (39470)

Cole Benoit of Carriere (39426)

Abigail King of Picayune (39466)

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, MC is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, one of the largest private universities in the state, and America’s second-oldest Baptist college. MC offers 84 areas of undergraduate study, 45 degree programs in graduate studies, more than 10 certificate programs, two educational doctoral degrees, a doctor of jurisprudence, and a doctor of professional counseling. MC seeks to be a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ.

