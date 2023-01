Crawfish Cook-Off Published 9:39 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce Crawfish Cook-Off 2023

Saturday, April 29th at the Crosby Commons 801Goodyear Blvd 39466

Sign up today to enter a team.

The tasting will be from 11 am – 3 pm

Call the Chamber for more details at +1 601-799-3070.