Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. Sworn-In to U.S. House of Representatives Published 4:20 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Commits to Putting People Over Politics, Delivering for Louisiana’s Second Congressional District’s Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.) was officially sworn in as United States Representative for Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, representing the people of Louisiana in the 118th Congress.

The swearing-in was delayed following several chaotic days when the Republican majority was unable to elect a Speaker.

“I am honored and grateful that the people of LA-02 have entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them in Congress for a second term. I look forward to continuing to work with community leaders, my fellow members of Congress and most importantly my constituents to ensure their voices, concerns and lived experiences are uplifted. Together, we must continue putting people over politics by working to lower costs, creating better paying jobs and career opportunities, while making our communities safer,” Representative Carter said. “I am ready to work with all my colleagues to deliver for the American people.

Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. is a native of New Orleans, hailing from the Cutoff, and proudly raised on New Orleans’ Westbank. He is a proud HBCU graduate of Xavier University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Business Administration. Additionally, Congressman Carter earned his MBA graduating Summa Cum Laude from Holy Cross University and studied at Harvard’s JFK School of Government and Carnegie Mellon’s School of Urban and Public Affairs. In 1991, Congressman Carter became the first African American to be elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives from the 102nd District in Algiers, where he served as the youngest ever floor leader representing the City of New Orleans. From there he was elected to the New Orleans City Council then elected to the State Senate, where he served as the Senate Minority Leader for the Democratic Caucus.

As a Louisiana state legislator, Congressman Carter championed large-scale infrastructure projects, economic development, and efforts to decrease homelessness drastically. He has also worked as a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform, women’s health care, and civil rights and equality on behalf of the LGBTQI+ community.

As a Congressman, he actively continues his work to address the issues above and several others, including environmental justice reform, mental health awareness and services and reducing student debt. During the 117th Congress, Congressman Carter secured 35 million for community project funding, introduced 19 bills, and assisted in the passage of 268 bills. Congressman Carter now serves as the 2nd Vice President of the Congressional Black Caucus where he works feverishly to hold true to the mission of the organization by fighting for African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States to have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. Additionally, Congressman Carter is the Regional Whip, elected by his peers, for the House Democrats. This territory includes Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands.

Congressman Carter is a proud husband to wife, Brigadier General Ana Carter of the United States Army, and father to sons, Troy Jr. and Joshua. Being that Congressman Carter is a proud HBCU graduate, his sons are too students of HBCUs — Troy, Jr. is a Senior at Xavier University of Louisiana and Joshua is a Junior at Howard University. He is a loving Dad to several rescue animals. Two dogs, Beaux and Millie, and a tabby cat, Milo. His family resides on the Westbank of New Orleans.