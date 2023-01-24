Changes to Soccer championship schedule Published 10:53 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Due to several games being postponed in the first rounds, here is a current look into the bracket and where Picayune and Pearl River Central boys vs. stand-in bracket play.

Most recently Picayune had its first-round match against Wayne County moved to Monday due to inclement weather. Picayune beat Wayne county, 3-2. The Maroon Tide and a Lady Maroon Tide will play at Gorge County in the second round. this game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 but is now pushed to Wednesday, Jan. 25. Girls will start at 5:30 p.m. and boys will follow at 7 p.m.

PRC boys will face the winner of George County vs Picayune in round three. That game is currently scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 but expect changes. The Item will report if any changes are made by MHSAA.