Champion Sports Bistreaux

Published 11:06 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomes,  Champion Sports Bistreaux.
Located in downtown Picayune, Champion Sports Bistreaux is a family-oriented business, est. 2022! Serving a full line up of delicious food, from sandwiches, burgers, salads & cajun cuisine. Bring your friends and family for a delicious lunch or evening out that revolves around sports, great food & drinks, making new friends, and enjoying some karaoke.

