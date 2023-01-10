Caroyn Rushing Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Caroyn Rushing

January 9, 2023

My sweet angel got her forever wings today. From picayune -bay st. Louis area.

She is survived by husband, Greg Rushing. Two sons, Ronald Cuevas of Poplarville,

Ms. And Ronnie Cuevas Of Bay St. Louis, MS. One daughter, Carol Ann Cuevas.

Brothers: Tommy Tarver Of Monroe. Ga. Ray Tarver of Conroe, Tx. And Frank Tarver of Kiln, ms.

Sisters: Mary Lee of Picayune, ms.

And Debra Navis Of Sheboygan, Wl.

Preceded in death by: mother lela Peterson, father W.C.Tarver, brother Steve Tarver and sister Ruby Nixion.

Carolyn had many grand and great grand children. She was a member and supporter

Of the american legion, donated her time and energy for the support of all

Veterans and wounded warriors.

The family will have a private service and ask in lieu of flowers, please donate to st.

Jude or wounded warriors in her name.