Callon Jean Harry

January 19, 2023

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Philippians 4:13

Callon Jean Harry, 69, was born on June 6, 1953 to the late Rochell Mark, Sr. and Mattie P.

Mark.

She graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 1971. She was employed at the Blanket

Factory a few years and later was employed for Mississippi Action for Program (MAP) as a bus

driver. After MAP, she worked for Early Head Start until she retired.

She was a member of the St. Matthew Baptist Church. Her hobbies included watching her

favorite shows on TV, enjoying spending time with her family and friends and her new hobby,

“Facebook.”

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Candace Harry, father, Rochell Mark, Sr and

brother, Herbert L. Mark.

Callon was granted her angel wings on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

She leaves behind her sons, Lamone Tolliver, Levi D. Harry, Brandon (Ofelia) Harry and Joshua

(Sharntay) Harry; two special godsons, Torino (Monia) Jones and the late Anthony Jones;

grandchildren, Lamonica, Mijanah, Lamone, Amone, Jamal, Carmen, Ramier, Kamrinne ,

Deshawn, Damani, Dahavi and Damya; brothers, Rochell (Glenda) Mark, Jr, Ronald (Lucinda)

Mark, Sr. and Donald Mark; sisters, Leatrice Mark Brown and Gretchen (Eddie) Porter and a

host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special cousins, Gloria Coleman and Patricia

Johns; special friends, Carolyn Jones, Patricia F. Williams, and Doris Lewis.

Funeral services will be held @ 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at New

Palestine Cemetery, 2336 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS. Visitation will be held Friday,

January 27, 2023 from 5-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10-11:30 a.m. at

Brown’s Funeral Home Rev. Van Bolden, Officiating. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.