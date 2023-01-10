Bulldogs lose by 1 in OT Published 11:19 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast fought back from a six-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation to force overtime against Jones, but then lost a four-point lead in the extra session to fall 75-74 at Dantzler Arena.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 14 in the first half by shooting 54.2 percent from the field, including 6-of-12 from behind the arc. The Bobcats press caused them problems getting into their half-court offense in the second half.

Gulf Coast falls to 6-8 overall, 0-2 in MACCC play.

Anthony Robinson (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach) and JaVon Anderson (So., Columbia S.C./Ridge View) had 15 points each for Gulf Coast. Donovan Sanders (So., Walls/Lake Cormorant) had eight assists.

Gulf Coast lost the battle of the boards 47-29. Idell Walton (Fr., Tampa Fla./SLAM Tampa) led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds while adding eight points in his second game of the season.

Jabarie Robinson (Fr., Raymond/Raymond), who made a layup with 8.7 seconds left in the second half to force overtime, finished with 10 points. Darius Dawson (So., Sumter S.C./West Florence) had 15 points.

Jones is now 9-3, 2-0. The Bobcats scored the final bucket with 6.4 seconds to play.

Gulf Coast travels to Moorhead on Thursday to take on Mississippi Delta. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

