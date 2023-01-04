Bulldogs back on court at Holmes

Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast resumes men’s basketball action Thursday with a trip to Goodman to play Holmes.

 

Tipoff for the Bulldogs’ first game of 2023 is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://holmesccmedia.com/white-channel/.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

It’s the opening night of MACCC play across the state, with seven league games scheduled.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 6-6
  • Holmes: 8-2

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC’s late rally fell just short in a 71-67 loss to LSU Eunice on Dec. 8 at Perk. Donovan Sanders (So., Walls/Lake Cormorant) led the Bulldogs with 20 points and three assists.
  • Holmes beat Baton Rouge 80-56 on Dec. 9 at Goodman. Jourdain Dishmond and Caleb Campbell had 16 points each.

Previous Meeting

On Feb. 28, 2022, Gulf Coast beat Holmes 92-72 in the second round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament at Perkinston. Melvion Flanagan led Gulf Coast, which completed a season sweep of Holmes, with 21 points and eight assists.

Notes

  • Javeon Gordon (Fr., Mount Olive/Mount Olive) ranks third in the MACCC in 3-point shooting (46.9 percent).
  • Donovan Sanders (So., Walls/Lake Cormorant) ranks second in the MACCC with 67 assists.
  • Darius Dawson (So., Sumter S.C./West Florence) ranks second in the MACCC in field-goal percentage (59.4 percent).

Three Ahead

  • Monday, Jan. 9: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 12: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 17: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Women’s Basketball opens 2023 at home Thursday

Blue Devils come up short against Fontainebleau Bulldogs

Pearl River softball announces second annual Meet the Team Banquet

Lady Blue Devils basketball wins Holiday Tournament

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar