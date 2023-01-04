Bulldogs back on court at Holmes Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast resumes men’s basketball action Thursday with a trip to Goodman to play Holmes.

Tipoff for the Bulldogs’ first game of 2023 is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://holmesccmedia.com/white-channel/.

It’s the opening night of MACCC play across the state, with seven league games scheduled.

Records

MGCCC: 6-6

Holmes: 8-2

Last Time Out

MGCCC’s late rally fell just short in a 71-67 loss to LSU Eunice on Dec. 8 at Perk. Donovan Sanders (So., Walls/Lake Cormorant) led the Bulldogs with 20 points and three assists.

Holmes beat Baton Rouge 80-56 on Dec. 9 at Goodman. Jourdain Dishmond and Caleb Campbell had 16 points each.

Previous Meeting

On Feb. 28, 2022, Gulf Coast beat Holmes 92-72 in the second round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament at Perkinston. Melvion Flanagan led Gulf Coast, which completed a season sweep of Holmes, with 21 points and eight assists.

Notes

Javeon Gordon (Fr., Mount Olive/Mount Olive) ranks third in the MACCC in 3-point shooting (46.9 percent).

Donovan Sanders (So., Walls/Lake Cormorant) ranks second in the MACCC with 67 assists.

Darius Dawson (So., Sumter S.C./West Florence) ranks second in the MACCC in field-goal percentage (59.4 percent).

Three Ahead

Monday, Jan. 9: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17: vs. Northeast Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.