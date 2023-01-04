Blue Devils come up short against Fontainebleau Bulldogs Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The Pearl River Central boys and girls basketball team lost to the Fontainebleau Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon in tight contests.

The Lady Blue Devils, lost 38-34, and the Blue Devil boys’ lost in their third overtime game this season, 67-61. Previous overtime losses were to St Patrick and Stone.

Girls recap:

In the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs struck a 3-0 lead. They full-court pressed the Lady Blue Devils in the first five minutes of the game and it caused problems for the Lady Blue Devils early. But they would end their drought after a Nia English corner three to tie the game 5-5. Both tied at 7-7 but a 4-0 run gave the Lady Bulldogs an 11-7 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs’ lead grew to 17-11 after several back-and-forth scoring. Emily Carroll knocked down a three to shrink their deficit to 19-14. Hannah Mitchell was then fouled and she hit two free throws. At the end of the half, Lady Bulldogs led 19-16.

English cut their deficit to 19-18 after a dribble spin move off her defender. The Lady Bulldogs hit a corner three, and a layup to lead 25-18. Carroll hit a jumper that ended the quarter score at 25-20.

Down by five PRC tried its best to take a lead. Several times they got within one point.

After an English and-one layup, PRC trialed 35-30 with two minutes remaining. English was fouled at the three-point line, she converted 2.3 free throws putting PRC behind 35-32 with 1:35 reaming. The Lady Bulldogs kept the Lady Blue Devils at bay for the remainder of the night, winning 38-34.

Stats

English led all Lady Blue Devils scorers with 13 points.

Lady Bulldogs Isabelle Chevalier had a game-high 17 pts.

Boys recap

To start the game, the Bulldogs’ 2-3 zone defense PRC, but didn’t affect them at all. PRC went on an 8-0 opening run. Kyle Penton and Payton Cardona started the game with a pair of threes. PRC led would grow to 18-7 at the end of the quarter.

PRC would maintain its lead through the second quarter. The Bulldogs got out of their zone defense and saw more light n offense. Yet PRC still managed to score when needed. They ended the half, 30-22.

In the opening third quarter, both teams traded buckets. At the 5:20 mark, PRC led 39-32. At the end of the third quarter, PRC led 44-36.

During the fourth, PRC ran into speed bumps, The Bulldogs were hitting shots and their full-court pressure made offense difficult for PRC. The game had its first tie at 49-49. From there Donnie Ladner finally broke the press and scored coast to coast. That momentum grew PRC lead to 55-49 with two minutes remaining. The Bulldogs responded with a 7-0 point run and a one-point lead with under a minute to play. Cardona went to the strike with 22 seconds left and converted ½ free throws to tie, 56-56.

Bulldogs missed a three at the buzzer forcing the game into overtime.

In extra time, it was a back-and-forth scoring contest. The Bulldogs took a 59-58 lead after Kinzeler’s jumper. From there the Bulldogs scored five unanswered points. With under 2 minutes remaining the Bulldogs led 58-64. The Bulldogs did enough to hold off PRC to win 67-61.

Stats

Bulldogs Mathew Kinzeler had a game-high 24 pts. PRC’s Ladner lead with a team-high, 20 pts, and Cardona finished with 15.

Next, PRC will travel to Picayune this Friday, Jan 6 for the season’s first district matchup.