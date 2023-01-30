Blue Devils Brayson Kirby selected for 2023 all-star game Published 1:13 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Pearl River Centrals goalkeeper and Pearl River Community College commit, senior Brayson Kirby was selected for the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2023 All-Star Soccer game.

Kirby will be on the boy’s south team with other fellow Mississippi stand-out soccer players. Kirby has made 67 saves so far this season, averaging 3.4 saves per game. Kirby and his Blue Devils are still playoff bound, they will play the Long Beach Bearcats on Jan. 31 in the 5a South State Championship.

The All-Star Soccer games will also feature a girls’ all-star match, both will be played on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Brandon High School.