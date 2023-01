Bernie Watts Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Bernie Watts

January 8, 2023.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Bernie O’Dean Frierson Watts, age 89, of Picayune, MS who passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bernie was a native of Picayune, MS.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.