BECOME DEBT FREE IN 2023

January 12 – FREE Money Management workshop designed to help participants develop healthy financial management skills and eliminate financial stress. Participants will how to actively work toward paying off their debt, learn not to spend more than they earn, and learn how to relieve increased family stress and tension due to money matters. Workshop begin at 6 PM at the Rose of Sharon Family Resource Center, 500 N. Beech Street, Suite C in Picayune. Also Offered Virtually Via Zoom; Meeting ID: 825 075 2968, Passcode: 6017992716 For more information contact Felecia Perkins 601-215-4949.