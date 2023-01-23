Basketball scores Published 12:28 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

1 of 2

Friday, Jan 20, featured basketball matchups against Picayune vs Pearl River Central, and Poplarville vs Lawrence County.

Girls basketball

The Blue Devils hosted the Maroon Tide. The (13-7,2-1) Lady Blue devils beat the (9-20,0-3) Lady Maroon Tide 42-24. The Lady Blue Devils are No.2 in the district, behind (15-7,4-0) West Harrison. Next, PRC will travel to play district opponent the (13-10) Gautier Gators on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 6 p.m. Picayune will host West Harrison on Wednesday, Jan 25 at 6 p.m.

The (8-7, 2-2) Poplarville Lady Hornet lost to Lawrence County 58-38. The Lady Hornets are No.3 in the district, their next game is at home against the (9-8,2-2) Purvis Tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

The No.1 Picayune Maroon Tide (10-12, 4-0), beat the No.4 Pearl River Central Blue Devils, (11-12,0-4), 67-32. Next, the Maroon Tide will host No.2 (5-10, 2-2) West Harrison on Wednesday, Jan 25 at 7 p.m. The Blue Devil will travel to play the (8-14) Gator Gators.

The (0-15, 0-5) Poplarville Hornet lost to (13-7) Lawrence County 75-25. The Hornets will host the (10-9, 1-5) Purvis Tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m.