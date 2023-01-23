Basketball scores
Published 12:28 pm Monday, January 23, 2023
Friday, Jan 20, featured basketball matchups against Picayune vs Pearl River Central, and Poplarville vs Lawrence County.
Girls basketball
The Blue Devils hosted the Maroon Tide. The (13-7,2-1) Lady Blue devils beat the (9-20,0-3) Lady Maroon Tide 42-24. The Lady Blue Devils are No.2 in the district, behind (15-7,4-0) West Harrison. Next, PRC will travel to play district opponent the (13-10) Gautier Gators on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 6 p.m. Picayune will host West Harrison on Wednesday, Jan 25 at 6 p.m.
The (8-7, 2-2) Poplarville Lady Hornet lost to Lawrence County 58-38. The Lady Hornets are No.3 in the district, their next game is at home against the (9-8,2-2) Purvis Tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
The No.1 Picayune Maroon Tide (10-12, 4-0), beat the No.4 Pearl River Central Blue Devils, (11-12,0-4), 67-32. Next, the Maroon Tide will host No.2 (5-10, 2-2) West Harrison on Wednesday, Jan 25 at 7 p.m. The Blue Devil will travel to play the (8-14) Gator Gators.
The (0-15, 0-5) Poplarville Hornet lost to (13-7) Lawrence County 75-25. The Hornets will host the (10-9, 1-5) Purvis Tornadoes on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m.