Basketball: Picayune Boys win big, Picayune girls fall to George County Published 10:16 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide lost to The George County Lady Rebels 48-26. Following that game, the Picayune boys beat George County, 53-39. Josh Holmes has a team-high 19 points, Troy Carter had 14 pts and Tyran Warren contributed 13 pts.

The Lady Maroon Tide fell to 3-21 and 0-5 in the district. The Boys advance to 11-12 and lead the district 4-0.

Upcoming

Both will host The Long Beach Bearcats on Jan.27 at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The Lady Bearcats are 3-15 and 1-5 in the district. They had already beaten Picayune 52-27 on Jan 13. The Bearcat boys are 8-13 and 2-2 in the district. Picayune previously beat Long Beach 71-12 on that same night.