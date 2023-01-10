Barbara Sanford Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Barbara Sanford

January 8, 2023

Graveside Funeral Services for Barbara Ann Sanford, age 80, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3:00 pm at Walters Cemetery, Willis Circle off of Monroe Road, Seminary, MS.

Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home, Picayune, MS.

Burial will be in Walters Cemetery, Willis Circle off of Monroe Road, Seminary, MS, under the direction of Jones Funeral Home.

Local arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Dale Patterson and Pastor Wade Bush will officiate the service.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids; cooking, sewing, embroidery, bowling, video games, Facebook and coffee. She loved her favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune. She was always passionate about her clothes and jewelry. A little “sparkle and shine” was always her style when playing her favorite slot machine at the Casino. Barbara will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Cook and Maudie Alice Smith Cook Williamson; step father, J.W. Williamson; her husband of 59 years, Sidney Beech Sanford; sisters, Betty Jean Rowell and Janice Williamson; and great grandson, Bryce Ruff .

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roger (Sylvia) Sanford, Beverly Patterson, Ronnie (Tessa) Sanford, and Randy (Lisa) Sanford; grandchildren, Paul (Cindy) Ruff, Jennifer (Scott) Henry, Lauren Sanford (Becca Lloyd-Hughes), and Sheldon Sanford (Julia Woolf), Tiffany (Mitch) Kinsel, Justin Patterson, Alex (Ryan) Lang, and Anna (Wade) Bush; great grandchildren, Macy, Spencer, Ethan, Ramsey, and Arabella Ruff, Jackson, Margaret, Celah, and Havana Henry, Mikayla Allen, Tayleigh, and Madilyn Kinsel, Cynthia Renee, Henry Ryan, and Sidney Louis Lang, and Jane Ruth Bush; sister, Sandra Williamson (Mitchell) Scruggs; nieces and nephews; great niece and nephew.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com