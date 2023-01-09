Antiques roadshow to visit baton rouge on may 2!
Published 12:10 pm Monday, January 9, 2023
Hit PBS Series’ 2023 Production Tour Kicks Off with a Stop at
Louisiana’s Capital City While Filming for its 28th Season
Fans can enter to win tickets to visit ROADSHOW on-set
and have their item appraised!
BOSTON, MA, January 9, 2023—Part adventure, part history lesson and
part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series ANTIQUES
ROADSHOW heads out again in summer 2023 to search for America’s
hidden treasures. The pop-culture phenomenon will film episodes for
Season 28 with stops in five cities including a visit to Baton Rouge on
Tuesday, May 2.
“Taking ANTIQUES ROADSHOW across the country, meeting our event
guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our
episodes,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “I am thrilled for the
show to return to Baton Rouge 10 years after our last visit and can’t
wait to see what local treasures await!”
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2023 Production Tour Dates and Cities:
Tuesday, May 2 — Baton Rouge, LA
Tuesday, May 16 — Raleigh, NC
Tuesday, June 6 — Akron, OH
Tuesday, June 13 — Sturbridge, MA
Tuesday, July 11 — Anchorage, AK
Historic venues where each event will be held will be revealed closer to
the event dates.
At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of
their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading
auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited
to bring two items for appraisal.
From each of the 2023 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city
will be created for inclusion in the 20-time Emmy® Award nominated
production’s 28th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2024.
With a focus on health and safety, all production events for ANTIQUES
ROADSHOW’s 28th season will continue to follow ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s
COVID-19 policies. Importantly, most appraisals and filming will take
place outdoors.
Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and
must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one
pair of free tickets per household. The 2023 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 9. To enter for a free pair of
tickets to a 2023 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go
to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 13,
2023 at 11:59pm PT.
For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.
Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to
fans who apply on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted
beginning January 9, with an entry deadline of Thursday, February 9,
2023 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social
media entries can be found at the 2023 Tour Complete Rules page.
For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you
must be 18 or age of majority. For the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
sweepstakes you must be a resident of US or Canada
(excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be US
residents only. Void where prohibited.
To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to:
pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.
Produced by GBH, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is seen by around 6 million
viewers each week, airing Mondays at 8/7c PM on PBS.
About ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award
nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the
most-watched ongoing primetime PBS series. The series is produced by GBH for PBS
under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko. ANTIQUES
ROADSHOW is sponsored by Ancestry, American Cruise Lines and Consumer Cellular.
Additional funding is provided by public television viewers. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW press
materials, including streaming video and downloadable photos, are available at
pbs.org/pressroom. For more ANTIQUES ROADSHOW — including streaming episodes,
searchable archive, web-exclusive video, in- depth articles, owner interviews and more
— visit pbs.org/antiques. You can also find ROADSHOW on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube,
Instagram, and TikTok.