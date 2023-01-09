Antiques roadshow to visit baton rouge on may 2! Published 12:10 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Hit PBS Series’ 2023 Production Tour Kicks Off with a Stop at

Louisiana’s Capital City While Filming for its 28th Season

Fans can enter to win tickets to visit ROADSHOW on-set

and have their item appraised!

BOSTON, MA, January 9, 2023—Part adventure, part history lesson and

part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series ANTIQUES

ROADSHOW heads out again in summer 2023 to search for America’s

hidden treasures. The pop-culture phenomenon will film episodes for

Season 28 with stops in five cities including a visit to Baton Rouge on

Tuesday, May 2.

“Taking ANTIQUES ROADSHOW across the country, meeting our event

guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our

episodes,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “I am thrilled for the

show to return to Baton Rouge 10 years after our last visit and can’t

wait to see what local treasures await!”

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2023 Production Tour Dates and Cities:

Tuesday, May 2 — Baton Rouge, LA

Tuesday, May 16 — Raleigh, NC

Tuesday, June 6 — Akron, OH

Tuesday, June 13 — Sturbridge, MA

Tuesday, July 11 — Anchorage, AK

Historic venues where each event will be held will be revealed closer to

the event dates.

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of

their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading

auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited

to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2023 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city

will be created for inclusion in the 20-time Emmy® Award nominated

production’s 28th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2024.

With a focus on health and safety, all production events for ANTIQUES

ROADSHOW’s 28th season will continue to follow ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s

COVID-19 policies. Importantly, most appraisals and filming will take

place outdoors.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and

must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one

pair of free tickets per household. The 2023 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 9. To enter for a free pair of

tickets to a 2023 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go

to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 13,

2023 at 11:59pm PT.

For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to

fans who apply on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted

beginning January 9, with an entry deadline of Thursday, February 9,

2023 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social

media entries can be found at the 2023 Tour Complete Rules page.

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you

must be 18 or age of majority. For the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

sweepstakes you must be a resident of US or Canada

(excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be US

residents only. Void where prohibited.

To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to:

pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.

Produced by GBH, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is seen by around 6 million

viewers each week, airing Mondays at 8/7c PM on PBS.

About ANTIQUES ROADSHOW

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award

nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the

most-watched ongoing primetime PBS series. The series is produced by GBH for PBS

under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko. ANTIQUES

ROADSHOW is sponsored by Ancestry, American Cruise Lines and Consumer Cellular.

Additional funding is provided by public television viewers. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW press

materials, including streaming video and downloadable photos, are available at

pbs.org/pressroom. For more ANTIQUES ROADSHOW — including streaming episodes,

searchable archive, web-exclusive video, in- depth articles, owner interviews and more

— visit pbs.org/antiques. You can also find ROADSHOW on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube,

Instagram, and TikTok.