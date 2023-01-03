Annettie Marie Travis Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Annettie Karl Travis age 58, passed away December 31. 2022 l, at her home in Carriere MS. She was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS .

Survivor; by her husband of 32 years; Allen Travis of Carriere, MS., two daughters; Whitney Karl of Gulfport, MS., and Kayla Karl of Arizona, four grandchildren; Dawson, Lawson, Allison, and Maddison, one sister; Bridgette (Brian) Ladner, of Bay St. Louis, MS., two brothers; Gary Jr. (Judy) Karl and Wayne (Besty) Karl both of Gulfport, MS., two; nieces and three nephews.

Precede in death by her parents; Gary and Virginia Karl.

Memorial service at a later date. Baylous Funeral Home