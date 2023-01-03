Annettie Marie Travis

Annettie Karl Travis age 58, passed away December 31. 2022 l, at her home in Carriere MS.  She was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS .

Survivor;  by her husband of 32 years;  Allen Travis  of Carriere,  MS., two daughters; Whitney Karl  of Gulfport, MS., and Kayla Karl of Arizona, four grandchildren; Dawson, Lawson, Allison, and Maddison, one sister; Bridgette (Brian) Ladner, of Bay St. Louis, MS., two brothers; Gary Jr. (Judy) Karl and Wayne (Besty) Karl both of Gulfport, MS., two; nieces and three nephews.
Precede in death by her parents; Gary and Virginia Karl.
Memorial service at a later date.  Baylous  Funeral Home

