6 Pearl River County soccer athletes in Mississippi Coast All Star game Published 1:33 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Congratulations to the Pearl River County boys and girls selected for the 6th annual Mississippi Coast Soccer All-Star game.

Representing the girl’s West Team will be Lady Blue Devil, Allie Cunningham, Lady Maroon Tide MaKenna Williams, and Lady Hornet Addy Grace Alexander.

Representing the boy’s West Team will be Blue Devil’s Brant Tarter, Maroon Tides Mason Ripoll, and Hornets Spencer Stuart. Tarter in 16 games scored 15 goals and made 9 assists. Maroon Tides Mason Ripoll. Ripoll in 11 games has scored 17 goals with 5 assists and 4 steals.

The Coast All-Star games will be played on Monday, Feb 6 at the Jackson County Soccer Complex in Gautier, MS. Girls kickoff is at 5:30 pm and boys follow at 7:30 pm. Admission is $10 per vehicle or $5 per person.