4-H Shooting Sports Sign-Up
Pearl River County 4–H is now open for 4–H’ers to sign up to participate in the 4–H
Shooting Sports program. Sign–up will be held through January 13, 2023 in the Pearl River County
Extension Service Office at 204 Julia Street in Poplarville. Office hours are Monday through Friday
from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 4–H’ers can participate in the following disciplines: Shotgun (ages 10–
18), Archery (ages 8–18), .22 Rifle (ages 10–18), Air Rifle (ages 8–18), .22 Pistol (ages 14–18) and
Air Pistol (ages 8–18). 4–H age is determined by the age as of January 1, 2023.
To sign up, youth will need to pay club fees of $20 for a single child or $15 per child for
families with multiple children. Only checks or money orders (made payable to PRC Hot Shots 4–H
Club) will be accepted. A Health Form, Code of Conduct Form and 4–H Enrollment Form will
need to be completed if current forms are not on file in the office. In addition to the above
requirements, a parent and the participant will need to attend a mandatory safety meeting before
they can participate. Safety meetings for Archery, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, .22 Rifle and .22 Pistol will
be held on January 23 and January 30, 2023. Shotgun safety meetings will be held on January 29
and February 5, 2023.
For more information contact the Pearl River County Extension Service Office at 601-403-
2280.