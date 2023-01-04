4-H Shooting Sports Sign-Up Published 11:29 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Pearl River County 4–H is now open for 4–H’ers to sign up to participate in the 4–H

Shooting Sports program. Sign–up will be held through January 13, 2023 in the Pearl River County

Extension Service Office at 204 Julia Street in Poplarville. Office hours are Monday through Friday

from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 4–H’ers can participate in the following disciplines: Shotgun (ages 10–

18), Archery (ages 8–18), .22 Rifle (ages 10–18), Air Rifle (ages 8–18), .22 Pistol (ages 14–18) and

Air Pistol (ages 8–18). 4–H age is determined by the age as of January 1, 2023.

To sign up, youth will need to pay club fees of $20 for a single child or $15 per child for

families with multiple children. Only checks or money orders (made payable to PRC Hot Shots 4–H

Club) will be accepted. A Health Form, Code of Conduct Form and 4–H Enrollment Form will

need to be completed if current forms are not on file in the office. In addition to the above

requirements, a parent and the participant will need to attend a mandatory safety meeting before

they can participate. Safety meetings for Archery, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, .22 Rifle and .22 Pistol will

be held on January 23 and January 30, 2023. Shotgun safety meetings will be held on January 29

and February 5, 2023.

For more information contact the Pearl River County Extension Service Office at 601-403-

2280.