4-H Shooting Sports Sign-Up

Published 11:29 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By Special to the Item

Pearl River County 4H is now open for 4Hers to sign up to participate in the 4H
Shooting Sports program. Signup will be held through January 13, 2023 in the Pearl River County
Extension Service Office at 204 Julia Street in Poplarville. Office hours are Monday through Friday
from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 4Hers can participate in the following disciplines: Shotgun (ages 10
18), Archery (ages 818), .22 Rifle (ages 1018), Air Rifle (ages 818), .22 Pistol (ages 1418) and
Air Pistol (ages 818). 4H age is determined by the age as of January 1, 2023.
To sign up, youth will need to pay club fees of $20 for a single child or $15 per child for
families with multiple children. Only checks or money orders (made payable to PRC Hot Shots 4H
Club) will be accepted. A Health Form, Code of Conduct Form and 4H Enrollment Form will
need to be completed if current forms are not on file in the office. In addition to the above
requirements, a parent and the participant will need to attend a mandatory safety meeting before
they can participate. Safety meetings for Archery, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, .22 Rifle and .22 Pistol will
be held on January 23 and January 30, 2023. Shotgun safety meetings will be held on January 29
and February 5, 2023.
For more information contact the Pearl River County Extension Service Office at 601-403-
2280.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Picayune police department in the year of 2022

Watch ornamental plants for signs of freeze damage

Americlean Grand Opening

January is National Blood Donor Month

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar