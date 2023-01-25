Dorthy Hollins

“The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Psalm 23:1

Dorothy Jean Williams Hollins, 80 was born on April 15, 1942 in Poplarville, MS (Whitesand Community) to the

late Jacob Dunlap Williams and Ida Mae Fortenberry Williams.

She graduated from George Washington Carver High School, Class of 1960. She was employed at McNeil Truck

Stop as a cook, and was very well known for her cooking abilities. She was affiliated with several churches in

the community, and supported them with her tithes and offerings.

She transitioned on January 19, 2023 at PAM Health Specialty and Rehabilitation Hospital, Covington, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Jesse T. Varnado, James Williams, Johnny Rayford

and George Rayford; three sisters, Bobbie E. Nixon, Shirley A. Holt and Patricia A. Satcher.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Anthony Williams; three sisters, Karen James (Phillip), Cynthia

Deniese Johns and Ida Lorraine Daniels (Terry); sister, Maria Williams Junius; 14 grandchildren, Shureka

Graham (Avery), Terrel Coleman (Kamesha). Cheyenne Williams, Tykieralyn Williams, Myeisha Magee,

Kashandra Johns, Kenisha Smith (Donald), Paul Fields (Marie), Emerald Arguelles, Brian Goods, Quincy Goods,

Koretta Clemmons (Chris), Morgan Goods, Christopher Goods; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great

grandchildren; special friend, Ms. Gene Walton and a host of niece, nephews, and other loving family and

friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.

Visitation from 1-2:00 p.m. Elder Harvey Bernard, Officiating. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.