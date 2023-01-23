Lumberton resident inducted into Truck Driver Hall of Fame Published 12:43 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Lumberton, MS resident Homer Whitten was recently inducted into the International Foodservice Distributors Association’s (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

Homer has been driving for Merchants Foodservice for 25 years and is being honored for his exceptional safety record and contribution to the foodservice industry.

Throughout the past two years, professional truck drivers stepped up to ensure foodservice operators and customers had the products they needed to run their businesses, even in the face of federal and state shutdowns and other hardships.

The Hall of Fame program casts a spotlight on the industry’s top drivers for their outstanding records of service and safety. Over 130,000 foodservice distribution drivers are currently on the road, but only those with the best safety records and longevity of service qualify for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. To be eligible, the driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents during that timeframe and may not have any moving violations within the last 5 years.

Whitten said through a written statement that he was shocked but very pleasantly surprised when he heard the news.

“Very rewarding to be recognized for 25 accident free years of service with Merchants Food service,” said Whittnen.

The entire list of 2022 Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees can be viewed here.