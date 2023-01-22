Welcome, The Gumdrop Candy Shop
Published 2:59 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023
By Staff Writer Rob Sigler
Folks who travel through the downtown district of Picayune have certainly noticed several new businesses in the area.
It’s hard not to.
More than a dozen new businesses called downtown Picayune home in 2022. Three more businesses relocated to downtown last year.
And it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
So far in 2023, eight more businesses are planning to open soon or in the near future.
One of those new businesses is The Gumdrop Candy Shop, which held a grand opening at 118 South Quince Street last week. So far owner Tali Schwaner says business has been good.
“Business has been pretty steady and I am very excited to bring a place that makes everyone happy to our city,” said Schwaner.
Main Street Picayune executive director Reba Beebe says the downtown area has become a bustling area and she is hopeful for the future.
“I am excited to see many new entrepreneurs start their own business and follow their dreams,” said Beebe. “As a Main Street program, one of our goals is downtown revitalization through our Economic Vitality projects in historic downtown Picayune. Our motto ‘Community Development Precedes Economic Development’ has proven to draw new businesses to the downtown area and we are positive our 2023 projects will continue to draw new businesses.”
Beebe said historically downtown areas across the nation have cycles of booming and also go through slow times with empty storefronts. Currently, that’s not a problem in Picayune.
“Downtown Picayune does not have any available vacancies for rent and just one building available for sale with a pending contract,” said Beebe.
Asked if Picayune is becoming a destination for new businesses, Beebe said the attraction of new business is county-wide with a lot of entrepreneurs developing their in-home business into a brick and mortar. And several locally owned businesses decided to expand in 2022.
“Picayune is attracting new businesses and not just in the downtown area,” Beebe said. “Commercial real estate sales are still active throughout the county.
“Several of our new businesses have been locally owned home businesses that have grown and now have a storefront.”
She said some street festival participants from outside Picayune have decided to open or are in the process of opening businesses in downtown Picayune.
Councilman Frank Ford, who’s district includes the downtown area, said he applauds these entrepreneurs for their can-do spirit and encourages others to follow.
He too is pleasantly surprised by the new business growth in downtown Picayune in this post-COVID economy.
“The message I have is that we’re open for business,” Ford said.
BUSINESS BOOMING
Downtown Picayune has seen tremendous growth over the last year. Here’s a list of new businesses, courtesy of Main Street Picayune:
OPENED in 2022
Owen Law Firm
114 East Canal Street
Nell’s Sweets and Treats
901 Palestine Road
Ruth Ann’s Retail
115 Hwy 11 North
The Gumdrop Candy Shop
118 South Quince
The Mercantile on Canal
125 West Canal
Cottage Style
127 A West Canal
Kenzie Jane
127 B West Canal
Seven 98 Boutique
212B West Canal
Noble House Estate & Consignment Store
141 Kirkwood Street
Champion’s Bistreaux
113 West Canal
OuterBanks Axe House
112 Elizabeth Street
The ARC
222 West Canal
MS Land Sales
325 North Main
RELOCATED in 2022
WOW Nails & Spa
115 Hwy 11 South
Sweet Pete’s Monogramming
209 West Canal
Barousse Designs
313 East Canal
Huppo Chic
311 North Main St.
OPENING SOON
Soap de Jolie
201 East Canal
Glamour House
209 East Canal
Midtown Darling Boutique
710 West Canal Ste A
Cotton Blossom Florist
319 West Canal
Ahurewa Bodywork Retreat
422 West Canal
OPENINGS TBA
211 West Canal
304 A West Canal
216 East Canal