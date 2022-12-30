William T. Jones Published 1:50 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the

Lord, which made heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Trasean Jones (AKA “Tra”). Tra was born on July 9th, 1985, to Ms. Constance Jones and Mr. Gilbert Dewayne Jackson. He departed this life on December 26, 2022 at the age of 37.

Tra accepted Christ as a youth at the New Hebron Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. A. D. Jackson. He was educated at the Pearl River Central School system and worked for ServPro. He was also a skillful carpenter and an excellent cook. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football, and was a huge New Orleans Saints fan.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Curtis Jackson and his maternal grandfather William Jones.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Chyna Tralyn Jones; mother, Constance Jones; father, Gilbert Jackson; stepfather, Willie Ray Jones and Stepson Josh Tatum all of Picayune, MS; grandparents, Ella Mae (Rick) Hammick of Portland, Oregon and Betty Sue Jackson of Picayune, MS; four brothers, Kenyada “Keon” Jones, Gavin Jackson, Gamari Jackson, and Senaka Hinton of Picayune, MS; two sisters, Sparkly Jones of Laura, MS and Gabrielle Jackson of Picayune, MS; Godmother, Fannie Compton of Carriere, MS; four uncles, Rodney Ceaser, Timothy Jackson, Terry Jackson of Picayune, MS and Lawrence Bolar of New York; two aunts, Nicole Jefferson of Portland, OR and Yvette (Charles) Hawkins of California; two nephews, Kace Jones and Armani Barnes; one niece, Honesty Barnes; and a host of great aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends will miss him dearly.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 03, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Visitation 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.) at the New Hebron Baptist Church in Carriere, MS. Rev. George Tillman will be officiating. Rev. K. Martin Thomas is Pastor.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home