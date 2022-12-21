William Oddo Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

William “Butch” Anthony Oddo, III, age 66, of Poplarville, MS, formerly of New Orleans, LA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, with his loving wife, Tricia, by his side. There will be no services, Butch wanted everyone to remember him as the last time they saw him.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a retired Crane Operator with J.P. and Sons, Waggaman, LA. Butch had a “need for speed”, lived life to the fullest, and enjoyed every moment to the fullest.

He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Butch” Anthony Oddo, Jr. and Juliette Alexander Oddo.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Patricia M. Foret Oddo; his feather and fur babies, Gadget and Weenie Girl; brothers and sisters, Steven (Pam) Oddo, Christine (Ty) Parker, and Melissa (Bones) Zeringue; sister in laws, Judy, Donna, Debbie, and Darlene; brother in laws, Bobby, Scott, Roland, Gerry, Darrell, Jude, and Bob; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tricia would like a special thank you to Darrell, Darlene, and Dawn, for being my rock through this time. Also, a big thank you to Ochsner Liver Department, Dr. Bzowej, and Koletha Hebert, for their care.

Butch would like for others to donate their organs, if possible, to save a life, as he was a liver transplant recipient.

